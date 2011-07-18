The best plan for drinking well on these momentous days is to cellar it yourself, but that takes planning and sometimes patience, since the great cellaring wines of the world are generally released between one and five years after the vintage, birthdate, wedding, or what have you.
Today I’m going to take a quick look at some great 25th anniversary wines to celebrate with, and I’ll revisit more recent vintages in upcoming weeks!
Harvey
Greg
I have been fortunate to try a number of 1986’s recently
Chateau Mouton Rothschild - Pauillac, Bordeaux [Cabernet Sauvignon]
Penfolds Grange - 87% Shiraz, 13% Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from the Kalimna and other Barossa vineyards, Clare Valley, McLaren Vale and Modbury near Adelaide. Matured in new American oak hogsheads for twenty months. Alcohol 13.90% Acidity 7.10g/L pH 3.41
Penfolds Bin 389 - Barossa Valley, Langhorne Creek, Clare Valley, McLaren Vale and Coonawarra. Cabernet Sauvignon (68%), Shiraz (32%). MATURATION This wine was matured for 12 months in seasoned and new (28%) American oak hogsheads. WINE ANALYSIS Alc/Vol: 12.8% Acidity: 5.8g/L pH: 3.48
Penfolds Bin 707 - Coonawarra (74%), Barossa (15%), Willunga(11%).
Cabernet Sauvignon MATURATION This wine was matured for 18 months in 100%
new American oak hogsheads.WINE ANALYSIS Alc/Vol: 13.0%, Acidity: 6.70g/L,pH: 3.39
Chateau d’Yquem
Henschke Hill of Grace
Next big event is 30th Wedding Anniversary next Feb
Draft Line up at this stage will include [could change!]
90 Salon
96 Salon
02 Trimbach Clos St Hune
02 Grosset Polish Hill Clare Riesling
06 Giaconda Beechworth Chardonnay
99 Domaine Armand Rousseau Gevrey Chambertin Clos St Jaques
86 Penfolds Grange
86 Henschke Hill of Grace
86 Penfolds Bin 707
82 Leoville Las Cases St Julien
76 Chateau d’Yquem
Jul 18, 2011 at 11:02 AM
Dal Piaz
Nice line-up!
So how were the 86's you tried?
Jul 18, 2011 at 12:09 PM
I bought the Cordier lineup from 1986 on release and was not disappointed. The Meyney is long gone, but the Gruaud I had Chistmas before last was exactly as you say, with good depth, still some noticeable tannins and plenty of life left. Think I've got a bottle or two each of this and the Talbot left. Stored in a dark, cool corner of my cellar in Pennsylvania, without particularly good temp control (55 to 65 most yrs). Have never found cab based wines to suffer unduly in these conditions, though some would scoff at such a claim.
Jul 18, 2011 at 1:38 PM
A timely article, if a bit late for me. Recently, picked up a 1971 Francesco Rinaldi Barolo for a cousin's 40th anniversary. Mushroom on the nose, some nice fruit, but soft on the tannins and a short finish. It was nice to open a 40 year-old bottle, but perhaps a bordeaux would have been better. (Or an armagnac)
Jul 18, 2011 at 1:43 PM
man
Having got married in 1986 I slowly collected a bottle of each of the first growths + Petrus & Grange for our 25th wedding anniversary. we ended up with tooo many guests @ our anniversary to be able to serve the the these wines, instead we served all the wines in Magnums. The standout wine of the 1986 wines on the night was the Morris of Rutherglen Durif, followed closely by the Mission Haut Brion and Irvine Grand Merlot - all truly awesome -lively vibrant with years of life left in them. On Friday night with close friends from the wine industry we were bolwed over by the power & elegance of the 1986 Petrus - sheer magnificance.
For the rest of this year we will be enjoying so wonderful 1986 wines- providing they aren't corked!!!!!!!
Dan Traucki
Jul 18, 2011 at 4:08 PM
Harvey
Greg
Tasting Notes
86 Grange - Fantasic Wine, ageing well, with good 10-20+ years. Exactly what an old Grange should be from a great vintage. Still plenty of primary fruit with a blackberry flavour supported by well integrated vanilla extract tannins from the American Oak. Definitely mid to upper 90’s and still not in plateau of maturity
86 Bin 389 - Just into its plateau of maturity, with still good blackberry fruit and vanilla extract tannins. Certainly some good secondary flavours with chocolate and cigar box style overtones at $120ish at auction great example of the classic Aussie blend of Cabernet and Shiraz - Low to mid 90’s
86 Bin 707 - Always a benchmark example of Aussie Cabernet made in the Penfolds house style of multi-regional fruit and american oak. Primary Fruit and vanilla tannins coming together to produce what a 25yo 707 from a great vintage should be. On the cusp of its plateau of maturity but still with plenty of life. Certainly not as long living as a Medoc from 86 but at a 6th of the cost….que… Mid 90’s
86 Mouton - Rich, powerful and still in its youth, the comparison of the Bin 707 to the Mouton is a great example of the stylistic difference and the ageing capability of our wine to those of Pauillac. Maybe the 86 Mouton will live as long as the 59 & 61 [not tried sadly]. The wine needed a good hour+ to open up and evolved so amazingly in the glass. Concentration, power, length and well yes it is expensive, but its sensational, once in your glass the cost is but a mere pain in the pocket of the past!!!!! 98+
86 Hill of Grace - So often comapred to Grange , yet so different, elegant like a great Rhone shiraz in the Guigal La La’s style, rather than powerful and intense fruit driven like the Penfolds house style, single vineyard compared to multi regional, low production by comparison, family owned for 3+ generations compared to listed pubic company ownership, more French than American Oak. A wine with plenty of time and still reching its plateau of maturity, should have another 15+ years with goood provenance. Definitely in the mid to upper 90’s
86 d’Yquem - Okay I admit, I am a d’Yquem tart, the 86 is nearly in the same super rich, opulent class of the 88,89,90 trilogy and has everything a great d’Yquem should have, power, intense…really intense sweet flavour, its length…well it almost travels the length of thebody[a kind of anti matter version of the Southpark Lemmywinks episode!!!!] will last well past my time on planet earth [I pray one day I will get to try the 1846 d’Yquem] Definitely 98 points
Dan T
Intrigued by the rating of the Morris Durif [Petit Syrah for my American Colleagues] Pernod are a client and I have not tried the wine, must see if they have one hidden somewhere!!!
Dinner must have been sensational
Teddz
55-65F not too bad if it is a gradual fluctuation over the year. lIne up looked good
Jul 19, 2011 at 10:09 AM
