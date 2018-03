Anniversary Wines

One of the most common questions I get deals with anniversary wines. By that I mean the kind of wines that one opens for milestone dates: 25th, 30th, even 21st. Generally, people are looking to celebrate the passage of these days with a bottle from the same vintage. That’s always fun, but it’s not always the best idea.The best plan for drinking well on these momentous days is to cellar it yourself, but that takes planning and sometimes patience, since the great cellaring wines of the world are generally released between one and five years after the vintage, birthdate, wedding, or what have you.Today I’m going to take a quick look at some great 25th anniversary wines to celebrate with, and I’ll revisit more recent vintages in upcoming weeks!Photo courtesy allweddinggaz.com